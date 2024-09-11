A benefit fraudster has admitted failing to declare work which resulted in him being overpaid more than £16,000 in benefits.
Paul Barker, of Fairfield Terrace, Douglas, will be sentenced on November 5 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that 35-year-old Barker was receiving incapacity benefit from April 2008 to July 2024.
In April 2021, he applied for income support, due to living away from the family home.
However, in June 2024, an anonymous allegation was received that he had been working as a builder/scaffolder, and was often seen in work vans.
The Department of Health and Social Care accessed tax records and T14s which showed Barker starting work for Brickman Limited in May 2023, and earning £16,417 in the year.
He was interviewed by the DHSC and said he couldn’t remember what had led to him claiming benefits as it was a long time ago.
He confirmed that he had signed forms declaring no change in his circumstances, but couldn’t say if he had read the declarations.
Barker initially claimed he had not worked, but was then shown the T14s and admitted that he had, but couldn’t specify dates.
He said he had gone on holiday in May 2024 and had worked up until then.
Since returning, he said he had been labouring for a couple of days a week for a different company, but was said to be reluctant to disclose the company name.
Further tax checks showed that work had not been declared in relation to that.
Barker said that he didn’t have a bank account and was paid cash, and his benefits were paid via MiCard.
In court, on Tuesday, September 10, he pleaded guilty to two counts of benefit fraud by failing to inform a change of circumstances.
The offences resulted in him being overpaid a total of £16,663.55.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.