The police are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred on Central Promenade in Douglas on Sunday evening.
A statement from the constabulary posted on social media read: ‘Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on Central Promenade in Douglas this evening at around 6.30pm.
‘We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, anyone who was driving through with a dashcam, or anyone who may have information, to come forward.
‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference P280626039, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
‘Police would like to reassure the public that there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.’
Central Promenade is the area that runs from the bottom of Broadway to outside the Palace Hotel and Casino.