A 24-year-old man has admitted a domestic abuse offence and property damage.
Aaron Paul Field changed his pleas to guilty on Tuesday (June 27) having previously denied the offences.
He will be sentenced on August 8 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Field was at the complainant’s home on April 5 when he snatched her phone from her and ran out of the property.
She followed him outside and Field was said to be shouting at her and acting aggressively.
She shouted for help and was said to be distressed.
Field gave her the phone back and she ran back inside the house, locking the door behind her.
However, Field then put pressure on the door’s glass panel, causing it to break.
After being arrested, the defendant handed in a prepared statement denying the offence.
On April 8, Field was said to have tried to contact the woman numerous times.
He then arrived at the Quarterbridge car park where she was with a friend.
The woman said she did not know how Field had found out where she was.
The woman then went to her mother’s home but Field turned up outside there.
Police arrived and he was subsequently arrested.
He pleaded not guilty to the offences and a pre-trial review was due to be held on June 27, but Field then changed his pleas to guilty.
Mr Swain said that the prosecution would need to clarify whether the woman wanted a restraining order put in place.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues with conditions that Field reside at Derby View in Castletown, not leave the island without court consent, not contact the complainant or enter her address, and contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.