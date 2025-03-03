A man who left the island in 2021, after being arrested for supplying drugs, has appeared before magistrates at Douglas courthouse.
On Thursday, February 27, Joe Alan Murro entered a guilty plea to being involved in supplying cocaine.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offence was committed between September 2020 and November 2020, but that Murro had left the island shortly after his first court appearance, and had recently been arrested.
The prosecutor said that 37-year-old Murro had initially been arrested for other matters in November 2020, but an analysis of his mobile phone had found evidence of his involvement in supplying cocaine.
He was interviewed at that time and admitted that he received three bags of the drug, weighing 0.5 grams each, a week.
Murro said that he would sell two and keep one for himself as payment.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the higher court for sentencing.
Murro, whose address was given as Mill Lane, Stalmine, Poulton-Le-Fylde, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who agreed that the case should be committed.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the defendant will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 28.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.