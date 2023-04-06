Andrew Iain MacMillan also pleaded guilty to possessing 1.3 grams of the class B drug.
He will be sentenced on May 25 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped MacMillan while he was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on November 22, at 12.35am, on Braddan Road in Douglas.
Officers said that they had initially stopped him in relation to a vehicle defect, but when they spoke to MacMillan, they reported that he had red and glazed eyes, and there was a smell of cannabis coming from the car. A drug wipe test proved positive for the drug and he was subsequently arrested.
A sample of blood was then taken which later produced a reading of 3.9. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
A small amount of the drug was found in MacMillan’s possession, weighing 1.3 grams, and valued by police at £26.
Ms Carroon said that he had no previous convictions and submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Ms Dodge said that there were underlying issues and that MacMillan, who lives at Art Reayrt, was also currently on bail for similar matters, so there may be more charges.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500 with a condition not to drive.