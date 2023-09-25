A man who was involved in a fight at a petrol station has been given a conditional discharge.
Carl James Druggan had previously pleaded not guilty to a provoking behaviour offence, with a trial set to take place on October 9.
However, on Thursday (September 21), the 33-year-old changed his plea to guilty.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £300 prosecution costs, due to preparation work done for the trial.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Druggan was at Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road in Douglas, on June 16 at 9.40pm.
He was in the check out queue when another man, who was behind him, spoke to him.
The man then pushed Druggan in the chest, which caused him to stumble towards the till.
Druggan responded by punching him and both men fell to the floor as they exchanged blows.
Mr Kane said that it had initially been self-defence but had then gone too far.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Druggan, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, reiterated that the other male had been the initial aggressor, but accepted that his response had gone too far.
Mr Kermode said: ‘This was quite a startling incident.
‘Mr Druggan was minding his own business, without any warning of difficulties, when a stranger suddenly went up into his face and pushed him with both hands.
‘After reflecting on the CCTV footage, he accepts the amount of punches thrown were disproportionate. He went too far.
‘Clearly there was an element of provocation and the initial aggressor was one hundred per cent the other male.’
The advocate said that Druggan had given the same account in a police interview.
The court heard that the other male involved, Ian Philip Hawkes, aged 45, of Belmont Terrace, Douglas, had been fined £125 and ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs during a previous court appearance.
The conditional discharge will run for 12 months.