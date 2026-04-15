Kent-Lloyd, who previously lived at Third Avenue in Douglas, but was now said to reside in Greengate in Salford, will be sentenced on June 9 in summary court.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told magistrates that the defendant and victim were both at the Victoria Street night spot on February 7.
There was said to have been ill-feeling between the two men over a relationship with a woman.
The victim was outside smoking a cigarette when Kent-Lloyd told him: ‘You’re lucky we’re here or I’d rip your head off. Cut the sob story.’
They went back inside, but later, at 1.26am on February 8, the victim went to the toilet and was punched in the head multiple times by Kent-Lloyd.
The incident was said to have lasted around 21 seconds and resulted in the victim bleeding from the mouth.
Kent-Lloyd was ejected by security staff but later arrested in a taxi on Douglas promenade.
When interviewed he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The victim suffered bruising and swelling and had to contact an emergency dentist to have some teeth pushed back.
Ms Dodge submitted that the case was borderline when it came to which court it should be sentenced in.
Kent-Lloyd was represented by advocate Stephen Wood, who asked magistrates to retain jurisdiction, putting forward the guilty plea and the fact that his client had no previous convictions as grounds.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and a probation report will be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted with conditions not to enter Oscar’s or contact the victim.