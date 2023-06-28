A man accused of threatening to kill German bikers has been granted bail after a surety bond of £5,000 was put forward.
Paul Samuels, aged 44, of Mikasa Street, Barrow-in-Furness, is also charged with maliciously administering poison and property damage.
It is alleged that he threw lighter fluid at bikers at St John’s camp site on June 8 after a row over noise, then was holding a lighter.
He is also accused of damaging a gazebo, a van, a chair, and a German flag with the lighter fluid and making comments based on their nationality.
The threats to kill and maliciously administering poison allegations can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said that his client would deny the allegations, saying that he had spilt the lighter fuel accidentally and had not been abusive.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes granted bail with a recognisance of £1,000 and the surety of £5,000, and conditions to live at his home address, and not to return to the island except for court hearings and appointments with his advocate.
Mr Samuels appeared in court via video link from the prison and will only be released once the £5,000 has been received.
The case is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 10.