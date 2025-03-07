Jake James Bostock will be sentenced in summary court on March 13, after a probation report has been prepared.
Officers arrived and found Bostock in Cronk Y Berry Drive, showing signs of intoxication.
He was said to have had a white powder on his nose and upper lip.
Police searched him and found cannabis weighing 30.7 grams, which they valued at £614, as well as a snap bag and grinder.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a further search found 2.1 grams of ketamine in his wallet.
The court heard that Bostock has 18 previous drug-related convictions.
He was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at his home address, at Loch Promenade, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.