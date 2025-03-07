A 25-year-old Douglas man has appeared in court admitting possessing ketamine and cannabis.

Jake James Bostock will be sentenced in summary court on March 13, after a probation report has been prepared.

Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge told the court that police received a 999 call on October 11, from a resident at Cronk Drean in Douglas, who told them that someone was in their garden.

Officers arrived and found Bostock in Cronk Y Berry Drive, showing signs of intoxication.

He was said to have had a white powder on his nose and upper lip.

Police searched him and found cannabis weighing 30.7 grams, which they valued at £614, as well as a snap bag and grinder.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a further search found 2.1 grams of ketamine in his wallet.

The court heard that Bostock has 18 previous drug-related convictions.

He was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at his home address, at Loch Promenade, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.