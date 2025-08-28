A Ramsey man has been fined £150 for being drunk in public.
Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Kaighin was arrested at Noble’s Hospital car park on July 17.
He appeared before magistrates recently.
The court heard that Kaighin, who lives at Albion Terrace, had initially been taken to hospital by a family member.
He was described as drunk and making threats to self-harm.
Police found him sitting on a bench in the car park and described him as smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that Kaighin said he'd been told the hospital could not assist him, so police officers had been in a difficult position, and he had been arrested out of concern for him.