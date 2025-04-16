A Douglas man who was involved in two incidents outside nightclubs on the same night out has been fined £865.
Tyler Jack Snape abused bouncers at 1886 Bar and Grill, then was seen in a fight outside Bench nightclub four and a half hours later.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, April 11, pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and being drunk and disorderly.
The 27-year-old, who lives at Anagh Coar Road, was also handed a three month licensing ban.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Snape went to 1886 at 9pm, on February 22.
Security staff asked him for ID, to confirm his age, but Snape replied: ‘Are you f****** kidding me? I’m 27-years-old.’
He was said to have become aggressive, swearing at the bouncers, and telling one: ‘F*** off back to South Africa.’
Snape eventually left the area after police arrived.
However, he was then seen at 1.30am, arguing with a group outside Bench nightclub on Athol Street.
Snape was said to have been embroiled in a fight involving eight people, but was described as the most aggressive.
When officers spoke to him, he refused to give his name, then ran off, but was located and arrested at 1.48am.
During a police interview, Snape said he felt he’d been picked on by the bouncers but added that he’d probably drunk too much.
Defence advocate Emily Brennan said that her client’s last alcohol-related conviction was in 2020 and asked for him to be spared a licensing ban.
She said Snape had apologised to the South African bouncer when he saw him afterwards.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.