A biker from India has been fined £500 for riding the wrong way on the Mountain Road.
Jantin Deewan was arrested on June 8 near Brandywell.
The 28-year-old appeared in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on June 9, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The fine and costs must be paid immediately or he could face up to 40 days in prison in default of payment.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Deewan was riding an electric motorcycle towards Douglas, at around 3.20pm, on June 8.
He passed through Brandywell, where police were stationed.
However, shortly after that he performed a U-turn and rode back against the traffic flow, but was stopped by police.
He said that had arrived on the island on June 3 for the TT.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that it had been a simple mistake on Deewan’s part.
He said that he had been at the Victory Cafe, on the Mountain Road, then had taken his bike out onto the road.
Deewan said he had intended to turn off at Brandywell and go back to the cafe, but had missed the turn.
Ms Cooil said that the defendant had realised what he had done as soon as he was stopped and had apologised.
The advocate said it had resulted in Deewan spending nearly 12 hours in custody and missing his ferry back to the UK in the morning.
He said that he may now also miss his flight from the UK.
Deewan, of Samhita, Bawgialorei, said that he had £600 with him and would have to rely on friends to help if he had to pay more.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also endorsed the defendant’s licence with three points and told him: ‘Riding against the one way system has potentially serious consequences.’