A motorist who was driving at nearly double the speed limit on the Mountain Road has been fined £500 and given nine penalty points.
Ciaran Sherrard was clocked by police as he drove his Mini Cooper at 75mph in a 40mph zone on July 16.
Magistrates told the 23-year-old: ‘That sort of speed in a restricted area is very close to a disqualification.’
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were performing speed checks at Hillberry at 7.45pm on the date of the offence.
Sherrard, who lives at Scollag Road in Onchan, was seen approaching in his vehicle and recorded travelling at 75mph.
He was subsequently stopped by police and apologised.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that her client had been driving home on the day in question and said he had totally misjudged where the 40mph speed limit started.
Ms Gelling said that he held a full clean driving licence and asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
The advocate said that there had been no accident and that Sherrard needed his driving licence as his mother suffered health issues, and relied on him driving.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs, and he agreed to pay all amounts within seven days.