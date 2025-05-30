The following drivers have appeared in court recently charged with motoring offences.
A driver who was photographed using his mobile phone has been fined £400.
James Dennis Doe appeared before magistrates recently admitting the offence, as well as failing to produce insurance.
The 37-year-old was fined a further £130 for that offence and also had his licence endorsed with four points.
The court heard that a photo was forwarded by a member of the public, to police on October 12, showing Doe using his phone while driving at Windsor Road in Douglas.
He failed to produce insurance, saying that it was his partner’s car, and she had since left the island and no longer spoke to him.
Magistrates also ordered Doe, of Circular Road, Douglas, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
LICENCE
A 36-year-old man has been fined £700 after admitting driving without a valid licence or insurance.
Emmanuel Kojo Sam, of Mona Street, Douglas, appeared in court recently, and also had his licence endorsed with five points.
The court heard that Sam was stopped by police on November 1, at 1.20am, on New Castletown Road in Douglas.
Checks showed he only held a provisional licence but was not displaying L plates and had no supervising driver.
He held insurance, but that was invalidated due to him not driving in accordance with a licence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Sam to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.
TAX
A 57-year-old woman from Douglas has been fined £560 for having no vehicle tax or insurance.
Tracey Ann Booth, of Marathon Drive, appeared in court recently, entering guilty pleas to the offences.
Her licence was also endorsed with four penalty points.
The court heard that Booth’s Mercedes was found parked at her address on December 30.
The car’s tax had expired on August 31 and it had no valid insurance.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who said that his client had no previous convictions, and had not been driving the vehicle.
She was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.
POINTS
A 53-year-old Ballasalla man has been fined £800 for having no driving licence or insurance.
Richard Kenneth Blagbrough, of Douglas Road, admitted both offences in court and also had his licence endorsed with six points.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were performing vehicle checks in Castletown on November 26.
They stopped Blagbrough while he was driving a Renault Master and checks found that his driving licence had expired four years ago.
He held insurance, but this was invalidated due to the out-of-date licence.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the defendant had since renewed his licence.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £50, and Blagbrough will pay at a rate of £100 per month.