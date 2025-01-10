A Ramsey man who ordered cannabis in the post has been handed a suspended sentence.
Christopher Vanstan Meredith admitted being concerned in importing the class B drug to the island, as well as possessing it.
At magistrates’ court, the 41-year-old was sentenced to 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for a year.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that a parcel arrived at Ramsey Post Office sorting office on October 28.
It was addressed to Meredith, but was described as smelling of cannabis.
When opened, it was found to contain 62.5 grams of the drug, valued by police at £1,250.
Officers arrested the defendant at his home, at Mooragh Promenade, and a search there found a further 27.4 grams of cannabis, and 4.5 grams.
Meredith was interviewed and said he had ordered the drug from an online marketplace, via a friend.
He said he hadn’t paid for it yet, and had been drunk when he ordered it.
Meredith said that he was prescribed medicinal cannabis, but had run out of it.
He was said to be remorseful and described being caught as ‘a blessing in disguise’.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested supervision as the most suitable sentence.
‘He is prescribed medicinal cannabis for pain ailments, but felt he needed more, so he ordered it at the suggestion of a friend.
‘Ultimately that proved to be foolish, but he didn’t try to evade it, he accepted his guilt.’
Mr Taylor said that, while the defendant did have a previous conviction related to drugs, it was over 10 years ago.
The advocate said that Meredith had issues with cannabis and was seeing drug and alcohol services.
He went on to say that, if jailed, the defendant would lose his accommodation, as well as support he had in the community.
‘We would say mercy can be shown, and it is rehabilitation the court can focus on,’ said Mr Taylor.
Magistrates sentenced Meredith to 11 weeks’ custody for the importation offence, and three weeks for the possession, to run consecutively, but both were suspended for 12 months.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs