Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A18 Mountain Road between the Creg Ny Baa Back Road and the Hillberry/Ballacottier junction.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has asked drivers to seek alternative routes where possible while emergency crews remain at the scene.
In a statement, the force said: ‘The Emergency Services are currently dealing with an RTC on the A18 Mountain Road between the Creg Ny Baa Back Road and Hillberry/Ballacottier junction.
‘Please avoid the area where possible and seek alternative routes where you can.
‘Thank you for your patience.’
No further details about the collision have been released at this stage.