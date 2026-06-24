A man accused of wounding with intent to commit murder has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Taylor Jake Murphy has previously denied burglary, stealing a car, possessing a knife, and theft.
Pleas to the wounding charge, as well as two counts of robbery, can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The 20-year-old of High View Road in Douglas, appeared at Douglas Courthouse via video link from the prison recently.
He was represented by advocate David Reynolds.
Mr Murphy will appear at the higher court on a date to be set and is remanded.