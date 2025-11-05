A teenage R plate driver has had his licence revoked after crashing.
Caiden Jones appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on November 4, pleading guilty to careless driving.
He also admitted speeding on a different date.
The 17-year-old was fined £820 for the two offences, and also handed nine penalty points, which took him above the six point limit for R plate drivers.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to a two vehicle collision at Cooil Road in Braddan, on March 27.
Jones had been driving a Vauxhall Astra when he hit an embankment, then collided with a Ford Focus.
One witness said the Astra had approached an S bend too quickly and had skidded, taking off into the air, going onto the embankment, then back down into the other car.
Fortunately no-one was injured.
When interviewed, Jones, who lives at Ballacottier Meadow in Douglas, accepted he was responsible for the collision, but denied he’d been driving at excessive speed, or that his driving fell below standard.
The teenager’s R plate period was due to expire on January 20 next year.
On September 2, police were performing speed checks at Vicarage Road in Douglas.
They recorded Jones driving a Volkswagen Polo at 40mph in a 30mph zone.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said his client had no previous convictions, and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.
‘He’s a young lad, who perhaps despite passing his test, hasn’t quite appreciated the risks that come with driving,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Jones it was concerning that, despite the crash on March 27, he’d then been caught speeding on a later date.
He will pay the fine, plus prosecution costs of £50, at a rate of £25 per week.