A man has appeared before magistrates denying assaulting his neighbour with a metal pole after a parking row.
Forty-year-old David Lee Cleator is accused of hitting the man five or six times at Snugborough Avenue in Union Mills.
He recently appeared at Douglas Courthouse entering not guilty pleas to assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were called at 9.43am on December 2.
The complainant alleged that his neighbour, Mr Cleator, had hit him with the metal pole and kicked him.
He said that there had been a dispute over parking a few days prior.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was not suitable for trial in summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Cleator, whose address was given as Bowring Road in Ramsey, was represented in court by advocate Michael Jelski, who agreed that a trial should be held in the higher court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed on April 3.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.