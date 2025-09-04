A 55-year-old has denied committing a benefit fraud which saw him allegedly overpaid £95,525.
Andrew Donaldson, from Jurby, appeared in court recently and entered not guilty pleas to six counts of making a false representation to obtain a benefit.
He’d previously been charged with 12 counts of the offence, but it was adjourned as some of the charges were duplicated.
Mr Donaldson is accused of failing to declare bank accounts at Santander and Clydesdale Bank, which allegedly held £80,000, and failing to declare employment.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined jurisdiction, and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 23.
Bail continues.