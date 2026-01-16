A 68-year-old man has appeared in court denying assaulting and exploiting a child.
The man can’t be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
He appeared before magistrates recently, entering not guilty pleas to two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing sexual exploitation of a child under 16.
The last charge was said to involve alleged sexual posing and photography.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Committal proceedings will take place on March 5.
Bail has been granted with conditions for the defendant not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.