A man has denied committing a lewd act on a bus in front of a schoolgirl.
He can’t be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told magistrates that it’s alleged that the offence took place on November 12.
It’s alleged that she saw the reflection of the man, and that he was rubbing his hand up and down outside his trousers as he stared at her.
After being arrested, he claimed he may have been scratching or ‘adjusting himself’.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on March 5.
Bail has been granted with a condition not to leave the island.