A 50-year-old man has denied cultivating cannabis and possessing it with intent to supply.
Roy Denis Duggan is also charged with possessing the class A drug psilocybin (magic mushrooms).
He initially told magistrates he did not want to enter pleas but then said: ‘If I’m forced to plead it will be not guilty.’
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
The prosecutor said that it is alleged that 177 cannabis plants were found at the defendant’s address, as well as 151.63 grams of psilocybin.
Mr Duggan, who lives at Cooil Breryk, Ramsey,opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and said that he wanted to make a request for a McKenzie friend.
A McKenzie friend assists a defendant in person in a court of law by prompting, taking notes, and quietly giving advice.
They need not be legally trained or have any professional legal qualifications.
The defendant then said that he had ‘petitioned’ the prosecution requesting documents which he had not received.
However, Mr Swain said that some of the information requested related to issues which would be dealt with at trial and that the prosecution was not under a duty to disclose it at this point.
The prosecutor also said that Mr Duggan had requested information which was easily accessible by researching the Misuse of Drugs Act online, which the defendant could do himself.
Mr Duggan said that he wanted a trial by jury.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery will take place on June 22.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.