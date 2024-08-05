A 56-year-old man will face a trial after denying sending offensive messages to a woman at her workplace.
Jonathan Richard Fletcher is accused of sending emails containing foul and abusive language to her office email address.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that it is alleged that he sent emails between July 13 and 26.
One email is alleged to have used phrases such as ‘flock of wh*res’ and ‘c***’, while other emails were described as ‘incoherent’.
The complainant in the case said that she felt intimidated by the messages.
When arrested, Mr Fletcher, who lives at Mona Street in Douglas, claimed he didn’t know the woman’s email address and denied sending the messages.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 26.
Ms Dodge opposed a bail application by the defence and asked for the defendant to be remanded in custody.
Magistrates granted bail but warned the defendant that if he failed to follow his bail conditions he would be back in court.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Mr Fletcher live at his home address, and not contact the complainant or her employer.