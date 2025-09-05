In this edition, Arbory, castletown">Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse reflects on his work as a backbencher, highlighting his efforts to stay accessible to constituents, drive change through Tynwald motions and questions, support local community projects and events and scrutinise government through his committee role.
Many people appear surprised, when they realise the impact, which politics has on their daily life.
Since I entered the political arena, I have recognised the importance of having an ongoing dialogue with Constituents and to provide regular updates about what I do as their representative.
As an MHK every day opens up new opportunities and challenges. It is an incredible honour, to be an MHK, for Arbory, Castletown and Malew.
I have always tried to be both active and accessible in the community.
I also post daily on Facebook and once a month, I write a more detailed update about my reflections and actions – Welcome to my latest newsletter!
During Covid, I was a political Member in DOI and DHSC, I have served under four very different Ministers, but found myself with no Departmental responsibility in 2021; but with an incredible drive to get things done.
This has been achieved, using a variety of different channels, including bringing a variety of Tynwald Motions and asking both private and public questions.
Successful Motions include: increasing the social rent thresholds, something which has only happened once since 2019, introducing a social tariff for internet users and to penalise people who leave property empty and uncared for - You will be receiving updates on the latter two in the very near future.
To get things done, often requires persistence and flexibility.
The perfect example of this came to fruition this month, when the Community Services Workgroup were able to refurbish the bus shelter on the Parade in Castletown, after the Commissioners and Bus Vannin were unable to respond positively to my calls for action.
I really do appreciate the team responding to my calls for help and the improvements which they have carried out – Thank you!
A key focus during the summer, is ‘getting out there’ as often as I can, to meet with local residents and business people.
Having fewer meetings opens up the opportunity to visit local businesses and get an insight into what is happening in the local economy.
The people of Arbory, Castletown and Malew influence what I do – many of the conversations I have with these people fuel my desire for change, keep me grounded and fully aware of current challenges.
From my perspective, it is essential that the old Manx phrase of listening with each ear and then deciding what should be done.
Tynwald Members are provided with many briefing notes, but all documentation must be fully assessed and considered - there is an ever present danger of simply accepting the output of official channels.
If there is a social event or an opportunity to talk to somebody, I will always try to be there and to give my full attention.
On occasions this can be a challenge, but it usually can be achieved.
During the summer there have been some wonderful events including Castletown Festival, many live performances in the Square and many other thing; several of my colleagues are openly jealous about the number of community events which are held in the Constituency.
These events take a tremendous amount of time and effort to organise – Thank you!
The Tynwald Chamber might be empty over the summer holiday, but there is still lots to do.
I hold regular surgeries and our next joint surgery will be held at 10.00 on Saturday 13th September in Ballasalla.
I also have frequent meetings with colleagues and constituents.
There will be questions to be asked, and answers will be received through face-to-face discussions, emails and of course Tynwald Questions.
The written answers continue to provide insights into what is happening and provide useful new data.
This summer I have asked several Tynwald Questions, about apprenticeship work placements, immigration, the annual cost of educating young people, issues with the new sports fields at Castle Rushen - which despite been ‘signed off’ is not fit for purpose, the availability of cheap crossings on the Steam Packet and many other key issues.
As Chair of the Economic Policy Review Committee, I will continue to focus on a key report which will be available in the near future.
It was an incredible honour to be given this position. It has opened up exceptional possibilities to monitor the actions of the Chief Minister, the Ministers for the Cabinet Office and Treasury; plus several other core areas such as the FSA and the Post Office.
The Committee will assess the work of Treasury at 10.30 on the 9th September and this will be broadcast live.
In twelve months’ time, the island will be in the midst of a General Election campaign.
That really does show how little time remains.
I want to get the most out of every moment, in the next two months a lot of planning will be done, so that I will be able to introduce Tynwald Motions that will make life for local people better and to ask the questions which make the Ministers really consider the implications of their actions, and what can be done.
A Backbencher can achieve a lot in twelve months with careful planning, hard work and determination!
As a politician, it can be too easy to become negative.
I have always tried to remain as positive as I can – the Isle of Man is an amazing place and we must never forget that.
Also, when challenging Ministers and Civil Servants, it is important to remember, that these are ordinary people, often with complex lives and trying to do their best.
I strongly believe that change can be achieved without personal attacks and derisory comments.
I never expected to have this opportunity and time is limited!
During the summer, I look forward to having continued communication with constituents.
Modern fast communications mean that wherever I go (and it probably won’t be far!) I will remain accessible and responsive to the needs of local people and businesses.
Please share your thoughts, achievements and problems - this communication will enable me to prioritise issues.