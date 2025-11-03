A motorist has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years after driving off the ferry while under the influence of cannabis.
Dean Herbertson said that he had only been driving the vehicle because his girlfriend hadn’t wanted to drive it off the boat.
The 38-year-old, from North Shields, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, October 28, pleading guilty to driving under the influence of a class B drug.
He must pay the fine immediately or face up to 60 days’ prison in default of payment.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Herbertson was stopped while driving a Volkswagen Transporter off the ferry on June 5, at 7.30am.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis, and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 8.4 for cannabis, which has a legal limit of two.
When interviewed, Herbertson, who lives at Fern Avenue, admitted driving.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that the defendant had arrived on the island with his girlfriend.
He said that she had planned to drive, but conditions had been quite rough, and she had not wanted to drive down the ramp.
Herbertson said that, once they had gone down the ramp, she was going to take over driving, as they then went on to their destination at Blackberry Lane campsite.
‘He was stopped just before they changed over,’ said Mr Taylor.
‘It had not been his intention to drive that day.
‘He had smoked a joint in England the night before, at around 8pm.’
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant to take an extended driving test and to complete a drug-driving education course after his ban ends.
The ban will also apply in the UK.