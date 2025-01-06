Mason Prince, of Stanley Road West in Ramsey, appeared in court on Thursday, January 2, and also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the defendant was seen by police on August 18, as he was driving a Toyota Yaris on the A2 Road in Ramsey.
He was spoken to as part of routine checks and was given five days to produce driving documents.
On August 23, Prince went to Ramsey Police Station and presented insurance which commenced on August 20, after he had been seen driving.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and co-operation with the police.
Mr Taylor said that Prince said that when the vehicle was first insured, a family member had set up an annual direct debit.
However, he said that his insurer had then stopped covering Isle of Man vehicles, but the email advising him had gone to the family member.
He said that Prince was then faced with trying to get insurance at short notice, and on the day of the offence, had had no other way of getting to work.
Mr Taylor said that his client had held a licence for some years and this was the first time this had happened.
Magistrates also ordered Prince to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, by January 31.