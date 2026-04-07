Thousands of young people across the Isle of Man took part in this year’s Manx Folk Awards.
Held annually, the Manx Folk Awards provide a fun and informal competition for children in Manx music, song, dance and language, with friendly adjudicators.
This year there were 2,200 entries, with 100 different competition classes, 28 schools and six days of competitions across four venues.
It was the biggest turnout yet for the event, with entries doubling from last year and an extra day added to accommodate all the performers.
This year’s awards took place from March 19 to 25 and were themed around Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language.
Dr Chloë Woolley of Culture Vannin explained: ‘This was celebrated through some of the set songs and poem choices, as well as the original song class, which was won by the Dhoon School with a wonderfully positive song, “Gow Arrane”, written by their teacher Dilys Sowrey.’
One of the highlights of the event was a guest appearance by the recently crowned Manx Youth Bard.
Matilda Watson, 17, is the first Manx language poet to take the honour of acting as a guest adjudicator for the Manx poetry composition class and the KS2 set poem.
Titled ‘Gaelg’, the poem had been written while she was a student at the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh.
The Bunscoill Ghaelgagh chose to set Matilda’s poem to music, and their premiere of the new song helped them win first prize in the KS2 Manx Gaelic choir class.
Jo Callister, organiser and deputy headteacher at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, said: ‘We've been blown away by the number of entries and schools joining in for the first time.
‘The awards focus on participation and enjoyment rather than competition and formality, so it's a great opportunity for our young people to come together and celebrate our music and culture.’
The Manx National Song Book was a key focus for 2026, ahead of a new category in the Manx Music Festival next month.
KS1 choirs performed ‘Hush Little Darling’, KS2 sang ‘The Pride of Purt-le-Murra’, and KS3 choirs performed ‘Smuggler’s Lullaby’.
Familiar favourites such as ‘Ellan Vannin’ and the Manx National Anthem also featured, alongside a spontaneous singalong of ‘S’mie Lhiam Cappan dy Hey’.
Four Folktastic Star trophies, sponsored by the Malcolm Scott Dickinson Charitable Trust, were awarded for outstanding contributions, while the Manx Folk Dance Society recognised top solo dancers.
Recordings of 29 performances are now available via Culture Vannin, with more photos to follow.
Celebrations will continue in May with free roadshow concerts in Douglas, Port St Mary, Ramsey and Peel showcasing the Island’s young talent.
Provisionally, the concerts will take place at Trinity Rosemount Church in Douglas at 2.30pm on Sunday, May 10; Port St Mary Town Hall at 11am on Saturday, May 16; St Paul’s Church in Ramsey at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 16; and the Centenary Centre in Peel at 2.30pm on Sunday, May 17.