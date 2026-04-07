A pensioner from Ballaugh says he is ‘disgusted’ at the ‘total fiasco’ resulting from an NHS dental practice’s sudden suspension of services.
Smile Dental Care, which normally operates from its base at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, has announced it will remain closed until the hospital fully reopens.
It had been the only practice offering NHS dental services in the north of the island.
In December, services were temporarily relocated to Hillside Dental Practice in Douglas while significant refurbishment works, including pest control measures, were carried out at the Cottage Hospital.
Those works were due to have been completed by the end of April, but the reopening has now been pushed back to September as the hospital requires further structural repairs.
In a surprise move last week, Smile Dental Care informed patients that it would remain closed until the Cottage Hospital reopens.
Smile patient John McLaughlan was advised this week that his appointment to have a new denture fitted had been cancelled until further notice.
He said: ‘I recently had to phone them after my top denture wouldn’t fit.
‘This meant getting a bus from Ballaugh and travelling for an hour to Douglas, then getting a taxi to the dentist at Hillside.
‘I had an impression made for a new top denture and I was told they would contact me when it was ready.’
On Tuesday morning he received a text message from Smile which stated: ‘Dear patient, we regret to inform you that your upcoming dental appointment has been cancelled.
‘At this time, we will not be rescheduling appointments until we return to our practice in September.
‘We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this period. Please bear with us, we thank you for your patience.’
Mr McLaughlan said: ‘This may be all well and good for Smile dentist but what’s going to happen with all the patients who have undergone partial appointments and who are waiting to have their dental treatment completed?
‘It’s a total fiasco. Now people are expected to wait six months to get an appointment.
‘Being a pensioner I can’t afford to go private so what is Manx Care going to do to resolve this situation.
‘I’m thoroughly disgusted that Smile can ride roughshod over this situation and get away with it.’
Hillside Dental Practice had been hosting Smile Dental Care on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during what Manx Care had described as a ‘short-term arrangement’.
Smile posted on Facebook that it was ‘unfortunately’ not operating at Hillside ‘due to circumstances’.
Manx Care said in a statement last week that it had been trying to contact Smile.
A spokesperson said: ‘We are aware that Smile Dental Care is not currently providing dental services and are attempting to establish contact with the provider.
‘We recognise that this situation will be concerning and inconvenient for patients and we sincerely apologise for the disruption and uncertainty it has caused.
‘Please be reassured that work is taking place to clarify the position and restore local dental provision.’