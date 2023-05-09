A man has been fined £750 for common assault after spitting at a member of the door security staff at Jaks.
Roman Pszczolkowski admitted the offence while a second charge of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises was withdrawn.
Magistrates also ordered the 30-year-old to pay £100 in compensation to the doorman.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Pszczolkowski was at Jaks on Loch Promenade on April 28, at 11.05pm.
He was asked to leave by security but was said to have become belligerent and tried to karate kick one member of staff.
Pszczolkowski was ejected from the bar and left the scene. However, at 12.10am, he reappeared, trying to get back inside but was refused entry.
This prompted Pszczolkowski to take off his top and tense his arms.
He then spat a large lump of saliva which landed on a bouncer’s leg.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Pszczolkowski declined the use of an advocate and admitted his behaviour had been unacceptable.
He told police he was ‘too drunk’ and said he couldn’t remember much.
A probation report said that Pszczolkowski, who lives at Central Promenade in Douglas, had moved to the island just over 10 years ago for work, originally being from Poland.
The report said that he worked as a groundworker for a construction company.
His last offence was in 2020 when he was sentenced to a probation order, which he had successfully completed.
The report said that Pszczolkowski had previously worked with probation on his alcohol use.
On the night in question, he said that he had been out with friends but had drunk too much and couldn’t remember what had happened.
The probation report said that a further period of probation was not necessary and community service would be difficult as Pszczolkowski worked six days a week.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘Clearly the genesis of this offence was Mr Pszczolkowski being asked to leave the premises.
‘He accepts he should have just gone home.’
The advocate said that his client was not in a position to dispute any of the facts as he couldn’t remember what happened, and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
‘He admitted in interview his behaviour was inappropriate and has asked me to apologise to the victim,’ said Mr Kermode.
Magistrates also ordered Pszczolkowski to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at the rate of £40 per week.