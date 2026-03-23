Marown Parish Commissioners have condemned the discovery of discarded syringes in the parish, calling the incident ‘totally unacceptable’ and urging residents to take care.
The warning follows a post in the Facebook group Crosby and Glen Vine Central, where a local resident reported finding syringes and wrappings on the footpath between Park Close and Ballamurphie in Glen Vine on two occasions in the past week.
The resident said the post was shared ‘for awareness as this is clearly unacceptable and a health hazard.’
In response, the parish commissioners reiterated the need for caution, particularly for those walking with children or pets, and stressed the importance of reporting such finds.
The Isle of Man Government operates a Needle Exchange Service (NES) across several community pharmacies, offering a free and confidential service to provide sterile injecting equipment and safely dispose of used needles.
The service is designed to reduce the risk of infections and blood-borne viruses, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.
The NES also provides advice on safer injecting practices, guidance on treating wounds, and sharps containers for secure disposal.
Pharmacies offering the service can be identified by an NES sticker in their window, with locations including Boots Pharmacy in Douglas, Clear Pharmacy in Peel, Castletown, Port Erin, and Ramsey, among others.
Health officials emphasise that anyone who injects drugs should always use new, sterile equipment, avoid sharing water or needles, clean hands and surfaces before injecting, and carry naloxone in case of an opioid overdose.
Family and friends seeking support for a loved one can contact Motiv8 or the Island’s Drug and Alcohol Team for confidential guidance.
Marown Parish Commissioners concluded by reminding the community: ‘Please take care, especially if out with children and/or pets, and report any unsafe needles immediately.’