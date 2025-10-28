There has been a third crash on a notorious stretch of road on the west coast of the island in a matter of weeks.
The Devil’s Elbow is a sharp bend on the road between Peel and Kirk Michael.
A silver Mazda ended up down an embankment on September 10 but thankfully the driver was not badly hurt
Sadly, just a couple of days later, on September 14, Kian Broadhead lost his life after a crash on the same corner.
On Monday night (October 27) there was another crash on the same stretch of road.
Posting on social media, the police confirmed the road between Knocksharry and Douglas Road Corner was closed for a while due to a crash at the Devil's Elbow. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.