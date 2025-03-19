Kyle Reece Wright admitted having 2.2 grams of the class B drug.
The court heard that the defendant was in a vehicle which was stopped by police on Peel Road in Douglas, on February 13, at 1.30am.
A search found green vegetable matter which was confirmed to be cannabis.
Wright was arrested, and during an interview, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that he has several previous convictions for similar offences, and that the latest offence was committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that it was accepted that it was a significant aggravating factor that the crime had been committed while his client was under a suspended sentence.
Mr Rodgers asked the court not to activate the suspended sentence, saying that it had been imposed for a different offence, and that Wright was engaging with probation.
The advocate said that his client had been using cannabis to self-medicate but had now applied for medicinal cannabis.
Mr Rodgers went on to ask for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea and asked for the offence to be dealt with by way of a financial penalty.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Wright, who lives at Laburnum Road, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
No action was taken in relation to the suspended sentence.
Wright will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.