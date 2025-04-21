Jaye Nicholas Martin Birchall appeared before magistrates on Thursday, April 17, and admitted speeding, having no vehicle tax, and failing to produce a driving licence.
His licence was also endorsed with five points.
Birchall was clocked by police, driving at 49mph in a 30mph zone, at Douglas Road in Castletown on January 29.
His tax had expired in November 2024, and he failed to produce his licence, saying he had mislaid it.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts within 30 days.
Birchall, who lives at Brookfield Avenue, was also ordered to pay five outstanding parking fines, totalling £902, within one week.