Matthew William Mylchreest, of Laburnum Avenue, appeared before magistrate and also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the defendant was driving a Ford Custom van on Pulrose Road in Douglas, on October 11, at 9.15pm.
Police initially stopped him due to an issue with the car’s lights.
He was given five days to produce driving documentation and on October 16, at police headquarters, presented an insurance certificate which had a commencement date of October 14, three days after he had been stopped.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he held a clean driving licence up until this point.
Mr Glover asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty, and said that the vehicle in question had belonged to Mylchreest’s partner.
The advocate said that the company who had been administering the insurance policy had stopped trading, and there had been oversight on the defendant’s part, which had been rectified.
Magistrates also ordered Mylchreest to pay £50 prosecution costs, and he will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.