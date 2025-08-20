A man who was found lying in a shop doorway has been fined £150 for being drunk in public and handed a six-month licensing ban.
Ian Johnson, of Sea Cliff Road, Onchan, was arrested on July 14, after having been refused alcohol at Spar at Castlemona Colonnade in Douglas.
When officers arrived, they found the 56-year-old in a nearby shop doorway and checks found there had been an incident involving police earlier in the evening, which led to Johnson being taken home by friends.
He appeared before magistrates recently, pleading guilty to the offence, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Johnson will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £150 per month.