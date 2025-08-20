This morning’s Manannan sailing to Dublin is set to leave around two hours later than planned, following a series of vessel changes prompted by a technical issue with the flagship Manxman.
The fast craft had been covering passenger services after completing an overnight run to Heysham.
Manannan diverted there after her arrival from Liverpool last night and is expected back in Douglas soon.
As a result, today’s sailing to Dublin is now scheduled to depart at 9am, with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company advising passengers to check in by 7.45am ‘to allow for a prompt departure’.
That incident sidelined the £78m vessel, with the Ben-my-Chree operating to Heysham last night as a freight-only service.
The Ben-my-Chree is also carrying out today’s Heysham sailings, which have been rescheduled.
The Douglas departure is now expected to leave at 9.45am, with passengers asked to check in no later than 9am.
In a statement, the Steam Packet said: ‘Due to operational reasons this sailing has been rescheduled and will now depart at 09:45am. Passengers are requested to check in no later than 9am.’
