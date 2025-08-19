The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed the Ben-My-Chree will operate Manxman’s Tuesday evening sailing.
Set to depart Douglas for Heysham at 7.45pm, passengers are asked to check-in as normal at 6.45pm.
The ferry firm says that standard safety procedures were activated during the incident, with passengers mustered at emergency stations and the shoreside emergency response process triggered.
A tug was also requested to stand by as a precaution, although the vessel was able to continue to Douglas at reduced speed and berth unaided.
All passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.
Investigations into the cause of the incident are under way and the Steam Packet says is working with equipment manufacturers to identify the issue and ensure Manxman can return to service as soon as possible.
Manannan’s timetable had also been rescheduled to transfer as many passengers as possible to the UK.