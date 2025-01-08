Andrew Peter Crellin appeared in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on New Year’s Eve entering his guilty pleas.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Crellin was arrested on June 30 at his home, at Mona Drive in Douglas.
The arrest took place initially in relation to an allegation regarding Snapchat conversations of a sexual nature with a young girl.
Mr Swain said that he had not been charged with anything in relation to that, because there was evidence to show that she had told him she was 16 years old.
However, two phones were seized by police and when examined found to contain 73 indecent images of children.
They were categorised using the Copine scale, which measures image severity from one to five, with five being the most severe.
Twenty-two were found to be level one, five at level two, seven at level three, 39 at level four, and none at level five.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing, and should be sent to the higher court.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb argued that it was suitable to remain in the lower court, citing other previous cases which had been dealt with in the lower court, the guilty pleas, Crellin’s co-operation with the police, the fact he has no previous convictions, and that there had been no evidence of distribution of the images.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Crellin will make his first appearance at the higher court on Friday, January 10.
He has previously been granted bail and that continues.