A man who assaulted his ex-partner has been handed a six month restraining order and put on probation for a year.
Forty-year-old Emil Georgiev Milushev grabbed the woman by the face, then later threatened to return with a knife.
He pleaded guilty to common assault and provoking behaviour and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that Milushev, who lives at The Promenade in Castletown, had argued with his former partner on October 13.
During the row, he was said to have grabbed her face, which caused her to fall backwards.
He left the property, but then phoned later, saying: ‘I might get a knife and come around and kill you and your daughter.’
Milushev was arrested and during a police interview said that he had been in a relationship with the woman for around 15 years.
He said it had been turbulent, and they had mostly argued over child contact.
He told police he had made the phone comments in the heat of the moment, after a few drinks, but could not remember what he said.
Milushev was represented in court by advocate Emily Brennan.
She asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas, and said that he had taken full responsibility for the offences.
The advocate said that Milushev had spent a night in custody after his arrest, and had been forthcoming in his police interview.
He said that he had been unhappy with the child contact arrangements.
‘He was in a bad place in terms of alcohol usage, and was tipped over the edge on this day,’ said Ms Brennan.
‘Things just spiralled and he snapped under pressure.’
The advocate went on to say that the future of Milushev’s employment was dependent on the outcome of his sentencing.
She added: ‘There has been a significant decrease in his alcohol usage. Alcohol was clearly a factor.
‘He used to drink at home, but has attended a handful of Motiv8 sessions and has cut down.
‘He now has a lot more self-control and feels he is getting his life back on track.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You made a call, under the influence of alcohol, threatening the use of a knife.
‘Both were frightening incidents which would have caused distress to the complainant.’
The Deputy High Bailiff sentenced Milushev to 12 months’ probation for each offence, to run concurrently.
He was given until January 10 to pay the prosecution costs.