A 43-year-old man who assaulted his sister has been fined £600 and ordered to pay her £350 compensation.
Daniel Peter Andrew Ashton appeared in court having previously pleaded guilty to the charge of common assault.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Ashton was involved in an altercation with his sister on November 7 at her home.
During the row, he was said to have grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against a wall.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary arrived at the scene, but Ashton had left the property and was later arrested on November 8.
When questioned, he said that there had been ongoing tension between the siblings for a couple of weeks.
He claimed that they had both been drinking and things had come to a head in the kitchen.
Ashton said that he could not remember a lot but claimed that he had been goaded.
He said that he had been trying to leave and had not intended to put his hands around his sister’s neck.
She was said to have suffered bruises on her neck and shoulder.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client had been trying to leave the scene, but it had been a small space.
She said that the complainant had goaded Ashton.
Ms Gray said that the defendant had no previous convictions and wanted to apologise to his sister.
The advocate referred to a probation report, which said that Ashton was deeply ashamed of his actions and wanted the court to know that he was not an aggressive person by nature.
The report assessed the defendant as a low risk of reoffending and said that Ashton had not drunk alcohol for two weeks.
Ms Gray went on to ask for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that her client had an appointment with Motiv8.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Ashton: ‘The injuries sustained were relatively minor, but it is a significant aggravating factor that you pinned the complainant up against a wall with your hands around her neck.
‘That would have been an extremely frightening experience for her.
‘It’s clear your life and relationships have been blighted by your misuse of alcohol.
‘You yourself acknowledge that the incident wouldn’t have happened if you had been sober.
‘I hope you can continue to stay alcohol-free, and that you do take all the help that is available to you.’
Ashton, whose address was given as a hotel in Ballasalla, will pay the fine, costs, and compensation at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits.