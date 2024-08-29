Connor Thomas Collister tried to get on a bus on New Castletown Road on July 15.
He asked for a free ride and when the driver refused, he was said to have turned aggressive, grabbing the driver by the shoulder and saying: ‘You’re messing with the wrong man.
‘I’m going to get you a*******.’
On the same day, he threw a metal barrier towards a man at the Brown Bobby, while shouting ‘c****’ at him, and kicked the petrol station door.
In court, Collister entered a basis of plea saying that he had not intended the barrier to hit the man at the Brown Bobby, and that he had thought that the man had made a comment about him first.
He said that he had been suffering mental health issues at the time of the offences.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for a probation report and a psychiatric report to be prepared before sentencing.
The court heard that Collister, who lives at Mona Street, is currently subject to an 18 month probation order, imposed last year for affray.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned sentencing until October 22.