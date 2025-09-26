A 42-year-old Ramsey man has admitted assaulting a former friend who had to lock himself in his car to escape.
Philip Holt dragged the man out of his car and put him in a headlock.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on September 23, pleading guilty to common assault, and will be sentenced on October 7.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said that Holt and the victim were both at Snugborough Industrial Estate on April 17, at around 7.30am.
The victim was sitting in his car, when he said Holt opened his door and dragged him out, saying: ‘What have you been saying about me?’
He was forced onto the ground and tried to get up as Holt repeatedly said: ‘I just want to be your friend, you haven’t spoken to me.’
The man got up, but Holt then put his arm around his neck, in a headlock, and he said that he was struggling to breathe.
He managed to escape and get back into his car, locking the door behind him.
The victim said that Holt again tried to open it and was saying: ‘Just speak to me, just talk to me.’
Holt, who lives at Hanley Villas, got into his own vehicle and left.
He told police that he’d known the defendant for five or six years and they had been friends.
When Holt was interviewed by police, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In court, he was represented by advocate Paul Glover, who said that his client’s last conviction was more than 20 years ago.
Mr Glover said that the two men had both been at the industrial estate for work, but it'd been coincidental that they had been there at the same time.
A probation report will be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted.