A 35-year-old who hit a bouncer with a glass in Jaks has admitted common assault and possessing an offensive weapon.
Nathan Isaac Miller Holliday recently appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
He also entered guilty pleas to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and possessing the class C drug diazepam.
Holliday has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that, on March 10, police were called to the Loch Promenade pub in Douglas.
Staff reported that Holliday had initially attempted to hit another customer with a glass, but no contact had been made.
However, when security staff intervened, Holliday hit one of them in the head with a glass which smashed.
He had been seen emptying the contents of the glass before using it, indicating that there had been a level of pre-meditation.
Holliday then punched the same bouncer three times, and pinched his neck as he held broken glass in his other hand.
The security man was said to have suffered scratches and grazes to his head.
The court heard that Holliday has 12 previous convictions, involving 18 offences.
When he was arrested, police found one diazepam tablet.
Mr Connick submitted that the offences were too serious for summary court and should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Holliday, who lives at All Saints Park in Lonan, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
Ms Shimmin submitted that the case could remain in the lower court, saying that her client’s last similar conviction was in 2020, and taking into account credit for his guilty pleas.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the higher court, where he will appear on April 4.
Bail continues.