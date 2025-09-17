A Liverpool man has appeared before magistrates accused of involvement in importing drugs to the island.
Liam Dunne, 38, of Burlington Street, faces four counts of being concerned in production of drugs and 19 counts of conspiring to obstruct justice.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between March 2021 and June 2024.
Mr Dunne appeared in court via video link from the Isle of Man prison, representing himself.
Advocate Ian Kermode said that he may be able to represent the defendant but that there were multiple co-accused involved in the case, so he would have to clarify if there would be any conflict of interest.
The case has been adjourned until September 25.
No bail application was made.