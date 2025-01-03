David Lawrence Blower picked up the woman, carried her out of the house, and threw her onto bin bags.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Jubilee Terrace, where the defendant lives, on November 22.
Blower was said to have been shouting at his partner and step-daughter.
During the argument, he was said to have picked up the 20-year-old and carried her outside, then thrown her onto rubbish bags.
No serious injury was caused.
Blower was arrested and said: ‘Is it because I lifted her up and chucked her out?
‘I did pick her up and put her outside on the bin bags.
‘I wouldn’t hurt her.’
When interviewed by police, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that it was an unusual form of assault, but that his client had made full admissions.
The advocate said that Blower had been out of the family home since the incident, but wanted to return.
Mr Glover said that the defendant’s last conviction was more than 10 years ago, and asked for the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
‘The situation got out of hand. He appreciates he has bridges to build once he returns home,’ said the advocate.
High Bailiff James Brooks said that the incident would have been unsettling and scary for the complainant.
Blower agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.