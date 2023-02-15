A 33-year-old man has been bound over to keep the peace after an incident with his partner outside Tesco.
Jamie Archie Robertson was previously charged with common assault on a female to which he had pleaded not guilty.
A pre-trial review was due to be held on Tuesday (February 14), but prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the Crown were offering no evidence after Robertson agreed to accept the binding order.
Mr Swain told the court that it had been alleged by a witness that Robertson punched his partner several times as they were sitting in their car in Tesco car park on December 17.
The witness said that Robertson hit the woman three or four times in the head and that she had mouthed ‘call the police’.
He was subsequently arrested and during a police interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Swain said that the woman did not want to make a complaint and give evidence, and that there had been no significant injuries, so a binding order had been deemed the most suitable option.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that Robertson’s partner would have been called as a defence witness if there had been a trial, as she would have said that the incident did not take place as alleged.
However, Mr Clegg said that Robertson, who lives at McLeod’s Field in Peel, admitted that his behaviour had fallen below an acceptable standard, so he was content to accept the binding order.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes issued the order, with a recognisance of £500, and told Robertson that it was not a conviction but would remain on his record for 12 months.