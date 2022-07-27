Man is charged with wounding

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Scott Eric Carbutt, aged 40, of Waterloo Road, Ramsey, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with assault causing wounding, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.
Summary court jurisdiction has been declined and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 23.
He was represented in court by advocate James Peterson.
No bail application was made and Mr Carbutt is remanded in custody.