A 27-year-old man has been jailed for seven months after a string of offences.
Daniel Luke Maguire had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, two counts of being drunk and disorderly, two counts of property damage, and one count of resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, and threatening behaviour.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also banned him from entering licensed premises and buying or being sold alcohol for nine months.
We previously reported that Maguire was put on probation for 12 months on January 19 after admitting being drunk and incapable.
After leaving court, later that night, Maguire was arrested again after he damaged a large display window at Home Co in Buck’s Road, causing £500-worth of damage.
During an interview at police headquarters, Maguire said he had been an ‘eight out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was, and admitted that he had hit out at the window.
On February 7, Maguire was arrested again after stealing alcohol from Spar on Buck’s Road.
On February 17, he offended again when he stole lager from the Co-op in Woodbourne Road, and was then abusive to hospital staff and police after being taken to accident and emergency.
On February 21, police received a 999 call from a civilian who said that a drunk man was running in the road and jumping in front of cars at Main Road in Onchan.
He was also said to be making rude hand gestures and swearing.
Police arrived and found Maguire trying to get on a bus.
He was described as irate with enlarged pupils, and was shouting at two males: ‘They’re trying to batter me.’
He was again arrested for being drunk and disorderly, but then flailed his arms around, shouting: ‘No, no, you’re not arresting me.’
He then slipped the grip of an officer and ran off, climbing over a garage roof as he escaped.
Police then received a report from a civilian of a male in their back garden and officers found Maguire at an address at First Avenue in Onchan.
During his arrest, he pulled away from police and attempted to throw punches as he was restrained on the ground.
On March 17, Maguire was on bail at the probation accommodation Tromode House when he broke the glass in a door there.
On March 30, he was arrested yet again after he got into a row with a bus driver over the fare and started shouting and swearing.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client had been on remand for a number of weeks and now looked much better than he had done previously.
Mr Rodgers said that Maguire, who lives in Glen Road, Laxey, had mental health issues but had been discharged by mental health services.
‘Alcohol is an aggravating feature,’ said the advocate.
‘But also part of the mitigation. Clearly he is someone who has issues and is addicted to alcohol.
‘He has been seeing Motiv8 and is willing to work with them in the future.’
Mr Rodgers said that his client was going to see his GP about getting a prescription drug which would stop him drinking.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes referred to a probation report which said of Maguire his continued offending is evidence of his ambivalence and poor motivation to change.
The report assessed Maguire as a high risk of reoffending.
The High Bailiff said that there were no grounds to suspend the sentence and that if she were to suspend it, she felt Maguire would see it as a licence to continue offending.
No order for prosecution costs or compensation was made in light of the immediate custodial sentence.