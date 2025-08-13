A Port Erin man who was restrained by police using Pava spray and leg restraints while resisting arrest has been put on probation for two years.
Thirty-six-year-old Liam Thomas Brown appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, August 12, for sentencing, having entered a guilty plea during a previous court appearance.
The case was adjourned so that a probation report could be prepared.
We previously reported that police were called to Brown’s address on February 27, after receiving a 999 call and hearing shouting and breaking glass.
Officers arrived and arrested Brown, but he resisted and had to be restrained using Pava spray and leg restraints.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, who said that his client was usually supported in court by a mental health worker.
However, the advocate said that they had been unavailable for Brown’s sentencing date, but he had requested that proceedings go ahead.
Mr Vaughan-Williams said that credit should be given to the defendant for that.
The advocate referred to a doctor’s report and probation report saying: ‘These outline a man who has quite a number of mental health difficulties and is striving to overcome them.
‘Today is a step along that long road. He has expressed remorse and a desire to apologise to those who have been affected by his actions.’
Mr Vaughan-Williams said that his client presented as an extremely intelligent man, who at the time of the offence, had been planning to start a computer business, but now hoped to return to full-time education.
The advocate went on to ask the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report, which suggested a period of supervision.
Brown, who lives at Ballakilley Close, will pay the costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.